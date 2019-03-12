Pollachi sex scandal snowballs into political storm, DMK demands action against culprits

The Pollachi sex scandal case snowballed into a major political controversy Tuesday with leaders from DMK and other political parties staging protest in Coimbatore district demanding stern action in the case in which the Opposition alleged the involvement of senior AIADMK leaders.

Led by its Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi, the outfit’s cadres, including women, raised slogans like “Render justice,” and “Where is our security?”. Kanimozhi said the case and violence against the victim has brought shame and alleged that the same network of criminals, who had harassed the woman, were involved in molesting over 250 women in the past seven years.

The matter, in which more than 50 women across Tamil Nadu were allegedly lured and sexually harassed by a four-member gang in Pollachi, came under spotlight three weeks ago after the four accused, all in their 20s, were arrested in February for allegedly blackmailing and sexually harassing a 19-year-old girl.

Kanimozhi also lauded the victim’s courage in freeing herself from the gang and later lodging a complaint.

Police, meanwhile, have transferred the case for a probe by Crime Branch-CID and slapped Goondas Act on four of the accused, according to the PTI.

The case saw the ruling AIADMK pushed onto the backfoot as one of its functionaries, A Nagaraj, allegedly attacked the victim’s brother triggering outrage across the state. The AIADMK subsequently removed the functionary from the party’s primary membership after his photo with an AIADMK minister was circulated on social media.

Stepping up the attack on the ruling AIADMK government, DMK chief M K Stalin had issued a statement asking whether the state government was trying to protect the accused. PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, who is part of the AIADMK alliance, had also issued a statement demanding maximum punishment for the culprits.

