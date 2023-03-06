scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Advertisement

In poll-year budget, Chhattisgarh announces Rs 2,500 monthly unemployment allowance

An amount of Rs 250 crore has been earmarked for the scheme.

CM Bhupesh Baghel also announced a hike of Rs 500 for destitute, elderly, disabled, widows and abandoned women under the Social Security Pension Scheme. (file)

The Chhattisgarh government Monday presented the annual Budget of Rs 1,21,500 crore for the financial year 2023-2024 with a major announcement of providing Rs 2,500 per month to the unemployed educated youth.

An amount of Rs 250 crore has been earmarked for the scheme.

“A new scheme to give allowance to the unemployed will be launched. Under the scheme, unemployed youth in the age group of 18 to 35 years who passed class 12, and with an annual family income of less than 2.50 lakh, will be given an allowance of Rs 2,500 per month,” Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who holds the Finance portfolio, said in the Assembly.

This was an election promise made by the Congress and the Opposition BJP had been criticising the government for not fulfilling it for the last four years. The Congress government has tried to cater to youths, farmers, labourers, women and employees in the election year.

Baghel also announced a hike of Rs 500 for destitute, elderly, disabled, widows and abandoned women under the Social Security Pension Scheme.

A total of Rs 6,800 crore has been set aside for input subsidy to major Kharif crops, mostly rice, under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojna, which Congress leaders termed “masterstroke” ahead of the Assembly elections later this year.

Four new medical colleges have been proposed at Manendragarh, Geedam, Janjgir Champa and Kabirdham districts.

Advertisement

For the education sector, 101 new Swami Atmanand English medium schools will be started at a cost of Rs 870 crore.

Also Read
Moosewala murder accused: Gangsters ‘celebrate’ killing inside prison, ja...
HUL Hallmark Unique Identification, gold jewellery sale, gold, gold buying, HUID, Indian Express, India news, current affairs
No sale of gold jewellery without HUID from April 1
Army court recommends life term for captain over Amshipora fake encounter...
Faced with glut, potato farmers say: Distribute aloo instead of wheat thr...

The honorarium of Anganwadi workers will be increased from Rs 6,500 to Rs 10,000 per month. For Anganwadi helpers, it will be increased from Rs 3,250 to Rs 5,000 per month and for Anganwadi workers it will be increased from Rs 4,500 to Rs 7,500 per month. An amount of Rs 38 crore has been set aside for Kanya Vivah Yojna.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 19:42 IST
Next Story

Bracing for hot summer, PM Modi reviews preparedness at high-level meeting

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close