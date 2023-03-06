In poll-year budget, Chhattisgarh announces Rs 2,500 monthly unemployment allowance

The Chhattisgarh government Monday presented the annual Budget of Rs 1,21,500 crore for the financial year 2023-2024 with a major announcement of providing Rs 2,500 per month to the unemployed educated youth.

An amount of Rs 250 crore has been earmarked for the scheme.

“A new scheme to give allowance to the unemployed will be launched. Under the scheme, unemployed youth in the age group of 18 to 35 years who passed class 12, and with an annual family income of less than 2.50 lakh, will be given an allowance of Rs 2,500 per month,” Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who holds the Finance portfolio, said in the Assembly.

This was an election promise made by the Congress and the Opposition BJP had been criticising the government for not fulfilling it for the last four years. The Congress government has tried to cater to youths, farmers, labourers, women and employees in the election year.

Baghel also announced a hike of Rs 500 for destitute, elderly, disabled, widows and abandoned women under the Social Security Pension Scheme.

A total of Rs 6,800 crore has been set aside for input subsidy to major Kharif crops, mostly rice, under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojna, which Congress leaders termed “masterstroke” ahead of the Assembly elections later this year.

Four new medical colleges have been proposed at Manendragarh, Geedam, Janjgir Champa and Kabirdham districts.

For the education sector, 101 new Swami Atmanand English medium schools will be started at a cost of Rs 870 crore.

The honorarium of Anganwadi workers will be increased from Rs 6,500 to Rs 10,000 per month. For Anganwadi helpers, it will be increased from Rs 3,250 to Rs 5,000 per month and for Anganwadi workers it will be increased from Rs 4,500 to Rs 7,500 per month. An amount of Rs 38 crore has been set aside for Kanya Vivah Yojna.