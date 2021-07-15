Poll remarks: Farm stir amalgam suspends Gurnam Singh Chaduni for a week

Almost a week after prominent BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni suggested that farmer leaders should contest the forthcoming Punjab polls, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) Wednesday suspended him from the morcha for a week. He has been asked not to join any stage or meeting of the SKM during the suspension period. Sources said that the SKM is not happy with Chaduni’s statements over joining the poll battle.

Senior farmer leader Dr Darshan Pal said that “such statements create confusion among the farmers and workers”. “The issue has been discussed at length. People are unhappy over the statement on elections and ‘Mission Punjab’. There should not be any deviation and dilution from our side during the ongoing farmers’ agitation. We should focus only on struggle and opposition to BJP and its allies. We don’t have any plan to join the poll battle or support any party till the agitation is not won. Agitation is one thing and electoral politics is a different thing.”

Chaduni, meanwhile, has insisted that he stands by his “ideology” that the farmers and workers should contest polls.

Chaduni, who belongs to a village in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district, is among the leading faces of the ongoing farmers’ agitation against three contentious farm laws. He is also among the nine members of the SKM, which takes key decisions regarding the ongoing agitation.

“The suspension on the basis of someone’s ideology is wrong. But the ongoing farmers’ agitation will not be allowed to weaken. We will participate in it with more strength, even more than the previous participation,” Chaduni told The Indian Express. “I have explained my point of view to the SKM too,” he added.

“My stand will be the same that Mission Punjab should be launched. The agitators, honest people, workers, farmers and small shopkeepers should form their own government and the traditional parties should be defeated. Today, there is need to change the system, not the raaj (government) and the system can be changed by taking over the power.”

In a video message to the farmers late evening, Chaduni said, “The government should not be in the illusion that now we are a divided house. We will not stay away from the agitation at all.”