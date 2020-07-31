Poll panel to Prithviraj Chavan: Agency hired after vetting by state govt

The state CEO had approached DGIPR for finding an agency since a 2017 resolution by the Maharashtra government had tasked DGIPR to engage all ad agencies on behalf of the government and its departments, the EC’s letter to Chavan said. (File) The state CEO had approached DGIPR for finding an agency since a 2017 resolution by the Maharashtra government had tasked DGIPR to engage all ad agencies on behalf of the government and its departments, the EC’s letter to Chavan said. (File)

The Election Commission told former CM Prithviraj Chavan Thursday that Signpost India was hired to work on voter awareness ahead of Maharashtra polls only after it was vetted by the state’s Directorate General of Information and Public Relations. The office of the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer, the EC said, did not choose Signpost India but “requisitioned” its service through DGIPR.

The state CEO had approached DGIPR for finding an agency since a 2017 resolution by the Maharashtra government had tasked DGIPR to engage all ad agencies on behalf of the government and its departments, the EC’s letter to Chavan said.

The Congress leader had alleged that the Maharashtra CEO hired an agency owned by Devang Dave, national convenor of IT and social media of BJP’s youth wing, to work on voter awareness. The EC’s letter did not mention Dave or his agency.

Rajya Sabha bypolls on August 24

New Delhi: Bypolls to two Rajya Sabha seats— one each in UP and Kerala—will be held on August 24, the EC said Thursday. The bypolls were necessitated by the death of Beni Prasad Verma from UP and M P Veerendra Kumar from Kerala earlier this year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.