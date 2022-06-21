Poll panel to delete 111 unrecognised political parties for flouting norms

The Election Commission on Monday decided to delete 111 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) from the register, as part of the poll panel’s “graded action” against parties that flouted its rules.

The EC had deleted 87 RUPPs in May after announcing a clean-up drive against more than 2,100 such parties that it said had violated a string of rules by failing to furnish contribution reports or communicating changes to party-related information.

The poll panel has also sent a reference to the revenue department for necessary legal and criminal action against three RUPPs that it said were involved in “serious financial impropriety”.

There are 2,796 RUPPs, according to EC’s data till September 2021, an increase of more than 300% since 2001.

According to the EC, during verification the RUPPs against whom action has been taken were found existing only on paper or letters sent to their addresses returned undelivered.

The EC has for long been seeking powers to deregister political parties. The poll panel has also been seeking modification to Form 24A to mandate disclosure of all donations above Rs 2,000 instead of the current Rs 20,000.