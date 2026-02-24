Poll day randomisation of police to be done in presence of EC observers

As per the EC’s standing instructions, police constables and home guards should be deployed outside the districts they are working in or if that is not possible, then outside the jurisdiction of the police station they are posted at.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 24, 2026 08:25 PM IST
election commissionThe EC appoints senior IAS, IPS and IRS officers as general observers, police observers and expenditure observers to be its eyes and ears on the ground. (File)
Ahead of the upcoming five Assembly elections, the Election Commission on Tuesday ordered states to ensure that the EC-appointed police observers are present when the local police conduct randomisation of police personnel on polling day.

Writing to all states’ Chief Electoral Officers and Directors General of Police, the EC said: “The Commission has decided that randomisation of the State police personnel deployed at the polling station on the day of poll shall be done in the presence of Police Observer(s) deployed for the constituencies in that district.”

The EC appoints senior IAS, IPS and IRS officers as general observers, police observers and expenditure observers to be its eyes and ears on the ground.

In its Tuesday letter, the commission asked for the new instruction to be communicated to all District Election Officers, SPs, Commissioners of Police, Returning Officers, Sector Officers and other officials concerned.

The EC’s instructions come just weeks ahead of the expected announcement of elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal.

