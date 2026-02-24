Poll day randomisation of police to be done in presence of EC observers

The EC appoints senior IAS, IPS and IRS officers as general observers, police observers and expenditure observers to be its eyes and ears on the ground. (File)

Ahead of the upcoming five Assembly elections, the Election Commission on Tuesday ordered states to ensure that the EC-appointed police observers are present when the local police conduct randomisation of police personnel on polling day.

As per the EC’s standing instructions, police constables and home guards should be deployed outside the districts they are working in or if that is not possible, then outside the jurisdiction of the police station they are posted at. This randomisation process is conducted by the Superintendents of Police.

Writing to all states’ Chief Electoral Officers and Directors General of Police, the EC said: “The Commission has decided that randomisation of the State police personnel deployed at the polling station on the day of poll shall be done in the presence of Police Observer(s) deployed for the constituencies in that district.”