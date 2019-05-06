Poll code violations by Modi, Shah: SC adjourns hearing to May 8

Toggle Menu
The matter was adjourned after Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for the petitioner, told the Court he wanted to submit additional documents.

Congress MP Sushmita Dev has alleged 11 instances of Model Code of Conduct violations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Monday adjourned until May 8 the hearing on allegations of violation of Model Code of Conduct by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. The matter was adjourned after Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for the petitioner, told the court he wanted to submit additional documents.

The petitioner, Congress MP Sushmita Dev, has listed 11 alleged violations by Modi and Shah, and sought direction to the Election Commission to act on them.

During the last hearing, the apex court directed the EC to decide by today the complaints filed against the two BJP leaders — the poll panel has so far given Modi four clean chits and cleared Shah’s name in two cases.

In court Monday, Singhvi, referring to reports of dissent within the EC regarding the poll code violations, said the SC should lay down guidelines to decide similar complaints in the future.

Read | List of cases against PM Modi, Amit Shah

The Indian Express reported that the EC decisions were taken by a 2-1 majority. While Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora and Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra had opined that the cases were not in violation of the Code, Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa had dissented.

