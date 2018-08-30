Poll code complaints to be attended in 100 minutes: CEC OP Rawat

OP Rawat at the Regional Transport Office to get his driving licence renewed, in Bhopal on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) OP Rawat at the Regional Transport Office to get his driving licence renewed, in Bhopal on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Complaints submitted by vigilant citizens through cVIGIL app about violations of model code of conduct in Madhya Pradesh and other poll-bound states will be attended within 100 minutes, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) O P Rawat said on Wednesday.

The mobile application launched in July was used on pilot basis in Bengaluru but will be used for the first time in Assembly elections in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. The model code kicks in the moment the EC announces poll schedule and remains in force till a day after the voting.

Rawat, who was in Bhopal with Election Commissioners Sunil Arora and Ashok Lavasa to review poll preparedness, said the app will allow the complainant to load still photographs or a video of up to two minutes’ duration of the scene of violations of the model code. Once the complaint is successfully submitted, the complainant, whose identity will remain a secret, will get a unique ID to track and receive follow up updates.

The CEC said collectors and superintendents of police in all 51 districts of MP are on the radar of the EC and any partisan approach will be strictly dealt with. Representatives of all major parties met the Election Commissioners and expressed concerns about various issues.

The EC has laid a special emphasis on making the voting process accessible to all sections of the electorate, especially persons with disabilities (PwDs), aged and infirm voters. All polling booths will be provided with sturdy ramps for easy access and field officers are collecting information during door-to-door visits about PwDs during the Special Summary Revision 2018. Braille ballot paper for easy readability for the visually impaired voters will also be provided, the EC said.

For the first time in MP, at least one polling station managed by only women will be set up in all 230 constituencies in the state.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App