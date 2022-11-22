scorecardresearch
Poll bonds: Supreme Court to hear plea against additional 15-day sale window today

The plea filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur will be heard by a three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

The top court had in March 2021 dismissed a plea filed by the NGO seeking stay on any fresh sale of electoral bonds ahead of the assembly elections that were due at the time. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court will Tuesday take up a fresh plea challenging the notification amending the Electoral Bond Scheme, 2018, allowing the sale of electoral bonds by 15 more days in the year of general elections to legislative Assemblies of states and Union Territories with legislature.

The plea filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur will be heard by a three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

A bench presided by Justice B R Gavai is already seized of petitions filed by NGO, Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) challenging the scheme and has fixed December 6 to hear them.

The top court had in March 2021 dismissed a plea filed by the NGO seeking stay on any fresh sale of electoral bonds ahead of the assembly elections that were due at the time.

The SC then questioned claims regarding “complete anonymity” of the purchasers of the bonds and said “it is not as though the operations under the scheme are behind iron curtains incapable of being pierced.”

Dismissing the prayer not to allow any new window for their sale till its main petition challenging the Electoral Bond Scheme is decided, the court pointed out that the bonds had already been issued in the past without any impediment.

