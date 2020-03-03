Poll affidavit case: SC dismisses Devendra Fadnavis plea seeking review of 2019 verdict

Devendra Fadnavis is accused of failing to furnish details of two pending criminal cases against him in his 2014 poll affidavit. (File photo) Devendra Fadnavis is accused of failing to furnish details of two pending criminal cases against him in his 2014 poll affidavit. (File photo)

The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis plea seeking review of its 2019 verdict asking him to face retrial for allegedly failing to furnish details of two pending criminal cases against him in his 2014 election affidavit.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said that there is no ground to review the last year’s verdict.

“We find no ground to interfere in the review petitions. The same are dismissed,” said the bench also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose.

The order was passed on February 18 but it was uploaded on the apex court website today.

The trial is, in fact, a retrial of the case dating back to 2014, which stood truncated in 2018 following an order of the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court giving relief to Fadnavis. The HC had given him relief by quashing a sessions court order finding merit in petitioner Satish Uke’s claim that Fadnavis ought to have mentioned the two cases dating back to 1996 and 1998.

The petitioner in the original case, Satish Uke, a lawyer himself, had moved the Supreme Court (SC) against the Bombay High Court order. On October 1, 2019, a bench led by then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had upheld the plea by Uke against Fadnavis’s exoneration by HC and had ordered retrial in the case.

Accordingly, the trial resumed last year but Fadnavis kept asking for an exemption from personal appearance for one reason or the other and the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) did grant him relief, although grudgingly.

Last month, Fadnavis finally appeared before the court after getting fourt exemptions from personal appearance. Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) P S Ingle had granted bail to Fadnavis on an ordinal bond of Rs 15,000.

