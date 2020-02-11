Follow Us:
Monday, February 10, 2020
Must Read

Poll affidavit case: Court exempts ex-CM Fadnavis from personal appearance yet again

On Monday, lawyer Uday Dable, representing Fadnavis in the CJM court, sought fourth exemption from his personal appearance, citing that the BJP MLA had to attend meeting of state legislature’s Business Advisory Committee in Mumbai as the leader of the Opposition

By: Express News Service | Nagpur | Published: February 11, 2020 2:28:48 am
Poll affidavit case, Court exempts Fadnavis, devendra Fadnavis, nagpur news, maharashtra news, indian express news The court granted exemption to Fadnavis, but said it was the last one. CJM P S Ingle has fixed February 20 for next hearing.

Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday got fourth exemption from personal appearance in the court in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in his 2014 Assembly election affidavit.

On Monday, lawyer Uday Dable, representing Fadnavis in the CJM court, sought fourth exemption from his personal appearance, citing that the BJP MLA had to attend meeting of state legislature’s Business Advisory Committee in Mumbai as the leader of the Opposition.

Petitioner Satish Uke moved a contempt plea against Fadnavis, saying his repeated non-attendance “constitutes contempt of court as it amounts to interference in the administration of justice”.

The court granted exemption to Fadnavis, but said it was the last one. CJM P S Ingle has fixed February 20 for next hearing.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 10: Latest News

Advertisement