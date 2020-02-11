Poll affidavit case: Court exempts ex-CM Fadnavis from personal appearance yet again

The court granted exemption to Fadnavis, but said it was the last one. CJM P S Ingle has fixed February 20 for next hearing. The court granted exemption to Fadnavis, but said it was the last one. CJM P S Ingle has fixed February 20 for next hearing.

Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday got fourth exemption from personal appearance in the court in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in his 2014 Assembly election affidavit.

On Monday, lawyer Uday Dable, representing Fadnavis in the CJM court, sought fourth exemption from his personal appearance, citing that the BJP MLA had to attend meeting of state legislature’s Business Advisory Committee in Mumbai as the leader of the Opposition.

Petitioner Satish Uke moved a contempt plea against Fadnavis, saying his repeated non-attendance “constitutes contempt of court as it amounts to interference in the administration of justice”.

The court granted exemption to Fadnavis, but said it was the last one. CJM P S Ingle has fixed February 20 for next hearing.

