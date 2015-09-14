Yogendra Yadav woos suspended AAP MPs

Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav.

Yogendra Yadav, president of AAP’s splinter group Swaraj Abhiyan, known as Swaraj Lehar in Punjab, reached out to the two recently suspended AAP MPs — Dr Dharamvira Gandhi and Harinder Singh Khalsa — on Sunday. He urged the two to come on board and be the face of Swaraj Lehar in the 2017 elections in Punjab Yadav went to meet Patiala MP Gandhi at his residence in Patiala in the evening after a meeting of Swaraj Lehar volunteers in Chandigarh unanimously decided that Gandhi and Khalsa should lead the state towards an “alternative politics”.

Yadav also appealed to expelled AAP leader Amritsar-based Dr Daljit Singh to join him.

However, Gandhi, after meeting Yadav, said he would continue to be an MP of AAP and would think about Swaraj Lehar’s proposition only when he is expelled from the party.

“It is too early to say anything in politics. We will cross the bridge when we come to it. For now, I have not received any communication from the party (AAP),” he said.

Fategarh Sahib MP Khalsa said Yadav has not contacted him. “I would consider the offer when it is made,” said Khalsa, adding Yadav was an intelligent leader and it was unfortunate that he was thrown out of AAP. Sources close to Yadav said the two suspended AAP MPs can be inducted only when they resign from Parliament or AAP expels them.

Later, Yadav said: “Delhi’s AAP came with the promise of alternative politics but has, sadly, proved to be no different. It has fallen prey to the same disease of high command culture.”

