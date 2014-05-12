West Bengal records over 67 pc polling till 3:00 PM amidst stray violence

Amidst stray violence in which 13 people were injured, over 67 per cent of the electorate on Monday voted in West Bengal till 3:00 pm in 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the fifth and final phase of the polls.

“An estimated 67.34 per cent of the total 2,55,75,744 voters cast their votes till 3:00 pm,” Election Commission sources said. Thirteen persons were injured in a clash between CPI(M) and Trinamool Congress supporters at Haroa in North 24 Parganas district under Minakha assembly segment of Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency.

Supporters of the rival parties pelted stones and used lathis in the clash which took place near two polling booths at Brahmanchak area of Haroa, police sources said. The CPIM alleged that TMC workers fired injuring four persons. District Superintendent of Police Tanmoy Roychowdhury, however, said there was no firing and 13 persons were detained.

State Chief Electoral Officer Sunil Gupta said voting was so far peaceful except some stray incidents. “We have not yet received report of any major incident on disruption of law and order or complaint of booth jamming or violation of the Model Code of conduct,” he said.

Two bombs were allegedly thrown by unidentified persons at the car of former Kolkata deputy mayor Mina Devi at Bowbazar in Kolkata when she was crossing the area. None was injured.

