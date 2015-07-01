Vyapam scam: Digvijaya Singh goes to SC, seeks CBI probe

In his petition today, he asked the apex court to quash an order by the Madhya Pradesh High Court and a report by the special investigation team.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into Madhya Pradesh’s Vyapam scam, in which more than two dozen accused and witnesses have died under mysterious circumstances.

Singh had earlier alleged complicity of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) scam, also called the Vyapam scam.

In his petition today, he asked the apex court to quash an order by the Madhya Pradesh High Court and a report by the special investigation team which had dubbed the evidence provided by him as “fabricated and forged”. Singh said the HC and SIT had tarnished his image and the Supreme Court should safeguard his “right to reputation”.

The petition stated that a whistleblower had produced incriminating material on alleged tampering of evidence by the Indore police to benefit Chouhan.

Speaking to mediapersons, Singh said the SIT has expressed its helplessness in the matter, given the magnitude and alleged involvement of top officials of the police, civil services and judiciary as well as BJP and RSS leaders.

