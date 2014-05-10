Varansi: AAP deploys 250 cameras to prevent ‘foul play’ by BJP

As the high-voltage campaign for the last phase of polling on Monday ended in this temple town, Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday announced that it has deployed 250 spy cameras across the city to keep a tab on BJP workers, alleging they may try to influence voters by offering money and liquor.

In a press conference, AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed that the BJP may try its best to lure the voters by “illegal means” as it has realised that its prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi was going to be defeated by Arvind Kejriwal in the mega battle.

“We think there will be efforts by BJP to distribute money and liquor in the run up to the elections on Monday. So we have deployed 250 volunteers carrying spy cameras to check such illegal activities,” he said while exuding confidence of handing a crushing defeat to Modi who is contesting from here.

Singh said the contest will be between Modi and Kejriwal and Congress candidate Ajay Rai will not be able to make any significant impact in the elections.

He said though Rahul Gandhi held a road show on Saturday, it will not help Congress win hearts of people in Varanasi.

Another senior AAP leader Yogendra Yadav said the party was amazed to see the “massive support” for the fledging party across the country in its debut Lok Sabha election.

The AAP has fielded 422 candidates in the election.

“We have charted a different course challenging the established parties as well as some top industrial houses who have huge financial power. We are happy with the love and support given by the people of the country,” he said.

