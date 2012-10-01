Unite for development of country: Ambika Soni to political parties

Union Minister Ambika Soni appealed to political parties to sink their differences and unite for the development of the country.

She also favoured that the political parties should ensure resolutions are passed in Parliament and state legislatures for provision of jobs to the unemployed.

Addressing a function,organised by Hind Samachar group for victims of terrorist violence,Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting stressed on the need take the employment issue on priority.

She said,Development of society requires wholehearted support of political parties,and the politicians have to work together overlooking the individual political benefits.

In this line,a resolution should be passed in Parliament as well as state Assemblies so that development of the people would take place,she added.

The minister further stressed,It is important to understand why Naxalism and terrorism prevail in the society. Until we do not work with honesty,we have to organise such programmes forever.

Youth don’t have options today and it is duty of politicians to create opportunities for them, she said.

