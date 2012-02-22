There should be no interferance in work of ECI: Abdullah

The Election Commission of India was an autonomous and statutory body and there should not be any interference to curtail its work,Union minister Farooq Abdullah said today.

“Election Commission is a statutory body — it is an autonomous body– no interferance should be done to curtail their (ECI) work,” Abdullah said.

The Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy was replying to questions on the alleged move to clip the EC’s powers.

“I think everybody in this national would oppose,if any such move is made,” Abdullah,also the president of ruling National Conference,said.

“I don’t think there is any possibility that anybody can curtail their action or whatever they want to do. In free and fair elections,they are the ones who have to manage  therefore we must respect Election Commission of India,” he said.

Replying to the notice given to Congress leader and minister Peerzada Mohmmad Sayeed by State Accountability Commission (SAC) in connection with a case relating to using unfair means to help his son pass the Class X board exam in 2009,Abdullah said,”Commission has sent him notice. The law will take its course.

“I don’t know wheather he should resign,it is for Congress high command to decide.”

