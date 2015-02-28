‘The PM Narendra Modi should know who the troublemakers are, says Mohammad Salim

Mohammad Salim

The CPM leader and Lok Sabha MP Mohammad Salim talks to ruhi tiwari about modi’s recent announcements

What did you think of PM Narendra Modi’s statement that he was willing to make changes to the Land Acquisition (Amendment) Bill?

On the face value, it is okay… But if you want to consult all, you should have called an all-party meet before the ordinance was promulgated. In fact, why an ordinance — there was no such urgency. The government should have brought a Bill and it would have then gone to the Standing Committee… This (the proposed changes in the legislation) shows the U-turn of your own party, but how can you force it on other parties?

Did you think the PM’s statement on MGNREGA was justified?

No. This is cheap kind of politics. On one hand, you talk about good governance and say you will not do politics on development issues. Then you say you will keep the scheme only as a memorabilia… If you feel it is not tenable, scrap it and don’t keep it at the cost of the country.

What about his comments on religious tolerance?

Whatever he said is good. But who is he addressing? It is not Hindus who are fighting against Muslims and Muslims who are fighting against Hindus. It is a few people with political motives who are rallying communities by inciting communal sentiments.

Who do you think he should have addressed?

He need not have said this to the opposition and Parliament. He should have addressed the issue in-House, to his own people. He, as PM, should know who the troublemakers are.

What is your view on the Economic Survey and the state of the economy?

There has been total failure in terms of employment. They are silent on the issue now… In terms of rise in prices of essential commodities, again the government is silent. PM Modi should walk the talk.

