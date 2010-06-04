Thackeray takes BJP to task for its fickle ways

Shiv Sena on Friday slammed BJP for joining hands with Congress in Aurangabad civic body election and questioned its allys fickle ways.

Would a true nationalist ever have a nikaah (marriage) with Congress? Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray asked in an editorial in party mouthpiece Samaana.

What did our best friend (BJP) gain by allying with Congress? Aurangzeb,in his grave,must be happy seeing this, he said,mentioning the Mughal emperors assessment of Maharashtrians as people who could be easily divided.

Earlier this week,in the election for the post of chairman of standing committee of Aurangabad municipal corporation,BJPs Raju Shinde defeated Sena candidate,with Congresss support.

This (BJP joining hands with Congress) is not an overnight change in thinking. Our best friend captured power in Delhi on the back of Ram Mandir movement,but later disowned the demolition of Babri Masjid, Thackeray said.

We (Sena) are committed to Hindutva and dont stand dilution. Criticising Congress for Muslim appeasement and blaming it for the Partition along with Jinnah on one hand,and praising the same Jinnah at his grave in Pakistan…We never did this, he said,without mentioning Advanis controversial speech in Pakistan.

On the face of it,our best friend (BJP) hates Congress.

When Lalu Prasad and Mulayam Singh voted on the governments side at the time of cut motions,our friend was furious. Then why did this sudden love for Congress, the editorial asked.

Our friend was diluted in Aurangabad and Hindutva has been weakened, it added.

