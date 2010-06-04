Thackeray takes BJP to task for its fickle ways

Shiv Sena on Friday slammed BJP for joining hands with Congress in Aurangabad civic body election and questioned its allys fickle ways.
Would a true nationalist ever have a nikaah (marriage) with Congress? Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray asked in an editorial in party mouthpiece Samaana.
What did our best friend (BJP) gain by allying with Congress? Aurangzeb,in his grave,must be happy seeing this, he said,mentioning the Mughal emperors assessment of Maharashtrians as people who could be easily divided.
Earlier this week,in the election for the post of chairman of standing committee of Aurangabad municipal corporation,BJPs Raju Shinde defeated Sena candidate,with Congresss support.
This (BJP joining hands with Congress) is not an overnight change in thinking. Our best friend captured power in Delhi on the back of Ram Mandir movement,but later disowned the demolition of Babri Masjid, Thackeray said.
We (Sena) are committed to Hindutva and dont stand dilution. Criticising Congress for Muslim appeasement and blaming it for the Partition along with Jinnah on one hand,and praising the same Jinnah at his grave in Pakistan…We never did this, he said,without mentioning Advanis controversial speech in Pakistan.
On the face of it,our best friend (BJP) hates Congress.
When Lalu Prasad and Mulayam Singh voted on the governments side at the time of cut motions,our friend was furious. Then why did this sudden love for Congress, the editorial asked.
Our friend was diluted in Aurangabad and Hindutva has been weakened, it added.
