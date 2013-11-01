Some UPA ministers opposed to PM’s visit to Lanka for CHOGM: Chidambaram

Some union ministers are opposed to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s visit to Sri Lanka to participate in CHOGM later in November but there is still time to take a decision,Finance Minister P Chidambaram said on Friday.

“It’s the decision that the government will take. There is still time to take that decision,” he told reporters when asked whether Singh would travel to Colombo.

“I think MEA spokesperson has already said that the process of decision-making is on and the decision will be taken,” Chidambaram added.

To another question,he said,”I am aware that some ministers were opposed to Prime Minister’s participating in CHOGM. We are aware of that.”

He did not identify the ministers but his comments came against the backdrop of Congress leader and Union Shipping Minister G K Vasan urging the Prime Minister on Thursday that India should boycott the CHOGM keeping in mind the sentiments of Tamil Nadu parties.

Vasan said he met the Prime Minister to apprise him of the view of the people in Tamil Nadu and the unanimous resolution adopted by the state assembly demanding that India “completely” boycott CHOGM in Sri Lanka.

“The Prime Minister informed that he would act keeping the sentiments of people of Tamil Nadu in mind over Sri Lanka. He had assured to take a good decision,” he stated.

