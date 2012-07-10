Shettar in after Gowda gets his men plum posts

THE selection of Jagadish Shettar as the new Karnataka chief minister was today help up for five hours by incumbent D V Sadananda Gowda who ensured that his supporters got plum posts before he made his exit. The Shettar Cabinet looks set to have two deputy chief ministers and 33 ministers whose names have already been finalised.

R Ashok and state BJP chief K S Eshwarappa are likely to be deputy chief ministers. Sources said Gowda will replace Eshwarappa as party chief and the announcement will be made on Friday,after Shettar is sworn in.

Along with 50 MLA supporters,Gowda sulked at the CMs residence in the morning even as the group led by B S Yeddyurappa,comprising 69 MLAs,waited to conduct the legislature party meeting to elect a new leader.

BJP central leaders Arun Jaitley and Rajnath Singh held talks to finally work out a formula that fit into the partys caste-balancing act.

While Shettar,a Lingayat,will be the new CM,Ashoks appointment will compensate for the removal of fellow Vokkaliga Gowda. Eshwarappa belongs to the dominant OBC Kuruba community. While Gowda will resign tomorrow,Shettar will be sworn in on Thursday.

The Gowda group had put three demands  that Eshwarappa be made deputy CM and Gowda the state chief,and that names of all 33 ministers be decided. Ministers belonging to the Yeddyurappa faction are likely to lose out while those with RSS roots are expected to remain in government.

