RSS men asking people not to vote, says Hemant

Alleging that RSS volunteers from other states had come to Jharkhand ahead of assembly polls and were asking people not to vote, Chief Minister Hemant Soren Tuesday asked villagers to tie up outsiders entering villages.

Soren was campaigning for Shashank Shekhar Bhokta, assembly speaker and JMM candidate from Sarath, in Deoghar district’s Shitalpur village. “RSS cadres from UP, Bihar, Haryana and Gujarat have come to Santhal Pargana and are telling people not to vote. If you see people from any of these states in these villages, tie them up. After polls, we will decide what to do with them,” he said.

Accusing the Election Commission of working against the JMM, Hemant said: “Santhal Pargana, whose Rajmahal is numbered the first constituency, should have voted first. The BJP thought it could chase us here. Instead, people are going to chase them away”.

Hemant also took a dig at the PM for coming down to Santhal Pargana to canvass for BJP nominees. “The Prime Minister is having to go to panchayats to campaign. Soon, he will contest panchayat elections,” the CM said.

He also claimed that the BJP would lose so badly that it would not even dream of contesting polls in Jharkhand again.

Hemant also said the BJP brought people from Bengal and Bihar to attend the PM’s rallies. “I also held rallies in Dumka Monday. A large number of people came there too. I was wondering how there could be so many people for all the rallies. Then I understood that people came from outside,” he said.

