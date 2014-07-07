RSS deputes Ram Madhav, Shiv Prakash to BJP

Ahead of the appointment of the new BJP president, the RSS on Monday decided to depute two of its functionaries – Ram Madhav and Shiv Prakash – to its political saffron affiliate BJP.

“Ram Madhav and Shiv Prakash have been deputed to the BJP,” Manmohan Vaidya, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the RSS, told The Indian Express.

Ram Madhav, who has been the most accessible talking head for the media from the RSS, has been serving as Akhil Bharatiya Sah-Sampark Pramukh for the Sangh. Shiv Prakash, on the other hand, has been serving as the Kshetra Pracharak of Western Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier this year, the RSS deputed Sunil Bansal, joint organising secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyrathi Parishad (ABVP) – the student wing of the RSS – to the BJP where he worked along with BJP general secretary Amit Shah during the elections. Recently, after BJP’s success in the state, Bansal was appointed general secretary of the UP BJP.

These changes indicate gaining pace of organisational reshuffle within the BJP starting from the party presidentship. While the party general secretary Amit Shah is the front-runner for the job, a final decision rests upon the consultations with the RSS after the conclusion of its top office-bearers meeting at Mohankeda (Dhar) in Madhya Pradesh.

RSS sources said it was for the BJP to decide what responsibilities it want to assign to Ram Madhav and Shiv Prakash. The organisational reshuffle along with the new president is likely to witness these two leaders bagging important responsibilities within the party.

