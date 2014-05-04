Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Relief for Beni Prasad Verma in poll code violation case

An FIR was registered against Beni at Sahdullah Nagar police station on April 7 for calling Modi the biggest "gunda" (goon) of RSS.

By: Press Trust of India | Balrampur | Updated: May 4, 2014 12:50:38 pm
In a relief to Senior Congress leader Beni Prasad Verma, a local court has rejected the application moved by the district police seeking action against him in a case related to his alleged “objectionable” remark on Narendra Modi.

Judicial Magistrate of Utraula, Rakesh Singh on Friday rejected the application moved by police on the ground that wrong sections were invoked in the case.

An FIR was registered against Beni at Sahdullah Nagar police station on April 7 for calling Modi the biggest “gunda” (goon) of RSS. The case was lodged by incharge of the flying squad Radhey Shyam.

