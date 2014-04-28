Ramdev’s meetings banned in Lucknow till May 16

Acting tough over Ramdev’s controversial “honeymoon” remark, the Lucknow district administration has banned all programmes the yoga guru in the city till May 16 — the scheduled day for counting of votes in the Lok Sabha polls.

In a related development, the Election Commission came out with fresh guidelines barring people from making “malicious” statements about the private life of individuals and said those violating the directive would be barred from holding events during polls.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, Ramdev on Friday had said that the Congress vice-president visited the homes of Dalits for “honeymoon and picnic” — a statement that infuriated Congress and several others alike.

Lucknow DM Raj Shekhar said no permission will be granted to programmes of Ramdev till the Lok Sabha elections are over, besides asserting that permission for the Friday event in which the yoga guru made the remark was taken for holding a yoga camp. Two FIRs have already been lodged over the barb.

“There are reports that Baba Ramdev influenced the crowd to raise slogans in favour of a political party (BJP) and also some pamphlets were distributed there in favour of the particular party. There was no mention of the publisher or printer on the pamphlet,” the DM added. The Rae Bareli district administration has also denied permission for a yoga camp of Ramdev in Salon area on April 30.

The Election Commission, meanwhile, has cautioned people against invoking religion as it may create disharmony. The chief electoral officers of states have been directed that those who violate the latest guidelines “should not be allowed” to hold programmes during the period of elections.

BJP ally RPI seeks legal action against Ramdev over comment

MUMBAI: The Republican Party of India (Athavale), a constituent of the BJP-led mega alliance in Maharashtra, Sunday demanded legal action against yoga guru Ramdev Baba for his “honeymoon” remark involving Dalits. Ramdev, who has announced his support to the BJP, had on April 25 said Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi “goes to the houses of Dalits for honeymoon and picnic”. While he has since apologised, the remarks have stirred up a hornet’s nest. The Congress and the BSP were among the first to demand criminal action against Ramdev. On Sunday, RPI(A) chief Ramdas Athavale too demanded legal action against him.

The BJP has, so far, been defending Ramdev. “He is a saint whose words should be viewed in the context in which they were made and not as per the perception of Congress leaders. When he selects words like honeymoon, which is an English word, the context should be understood and its usage seen and not be misconstrued,” BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain had said on April 26.ENS

