PM Modi represents merit, dynastic forces stand no chance: Jaitley

PM Narendra Modi with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a “role model of leadership” and dynastic politics stands no chance to succeed against him as he represents merit, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said, describing rise of the top BJP leader as “stunning and incredible”.

“He is a fast learner. He learns something new daily. His biggest strength in politics is that he is an excellent communicator and orator. All this has created a huge charisma around his personality,” says Jaitley, who has worked with Modi for long.

In an article on the Prime Minister in a special issue of Marathi Daily ‘Tarun Bharat’, an RSS mouthpiece, his close associate writes that Modi is being targeted by dynastic forces because of his success.

“And it is clear that the politics of dynasty stands no chance because Modi represents merit which is the buzzword in today’s world and politics,” Jaitley says in the article in which he insists that the struggle being witnessed in Indian politics today was between merit and dynastic politics.

The issue, which is in a magazine form, focuses on the leadership of Modi and is titled ‘Mahanayak’, will be out on Tuesday.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Suresh Prabhu, Manohar Parrikar, Smriti Irani, Narendra Singh Tomar, Harsh Vardhan and Prakash Javadekar have also contributed to the special issue.

Apparently underlining at the struggle Modi has undergone in the last few years, Jaitley says that the Prime Minister has learnt a lot during that time.

Another characteristic of the Prime Minister is his “single mindedness”, Jaitley says, adding that once something has been decided, Modi pursues it with vigour to ensure an early outcome.

Modi gives importance to accountability, he said.

The Finance Minister says that Modi’s another characteristic was the way he communicates.

“Traditionally, leaders use media to reach out to people, however, Modi doesn’t do like it. He reaches out to the people directly,” he said.

That is why, perhaps, whenever media starts “misinformation campaign” against him, he easily counters it by reaching directly to the people, Jaitley said.

He never finds it difficult to handle criticism by media.

“In Gujarat, the media had launched a campaign against Modi for 10 long years. But Modi reached out to people very effectively and was successful,” he says.

“The Prime Minister’s success story is really incredible and stunning. His success has resulted dynastic forces declaring a war against him, but they stand no chance before the merit of Modi,” Jaitley adds.

Jaitley said that the Prime Minister leads from the front with a clear vision.

“The first characteristic of Modi is clarity of thought. And secondly, the pace of implementation. His command over administration, ability to lead from front, the knack to take work from colleagues and officials while himself working, his stamina for work… all these qualities have made him a role model of leadership for us,” he says.

While many feel that the Prime Minister is strict by natured, Jaitley says Modi’s main concern was to ensure that the work be done expeditiously and that ministers can contribute more.

He always insists on meeting deadlines.

