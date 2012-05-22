PM highlights UPA as growth driver,says govt will address people’s ‘frustrations’ on graft

Celebrating its eighth year in power,the UPA government today sought to smash the perception of policy paralysis by saying India is the world’s second fastest growing economy even as Prime Minister Manmohan Singh admitted there are “uncertainties” and more needed to be done.

Releasing ‘The Report to the People’ here along with UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi,Singh acknowledged that there is “frustration” among people over corruption and said the government was working sincerely to address it through legislative and administrative measures.

He highlighted the initiatives and achievements in various fields including economy,agriculture,education,poverty eradication,healthcare,power generation,internal security and foreign policy.

Singh said despite an adverse international environment,the Indian economy grew at about 7 per cent in 2011-12,which is amongst the highest in the world.

“Sustained high rates of growth during the UPA government’s tenure have enabled us to pursue our agenda of inclusive and equitable growth,” he said.

“Despite these real achievements,there are uncertainties and a large unfinished agenda before us,” he said.

Turning to economic situation,Singh said difficult decisions have to be taken on both spending and revenue mobilisation as he underlined the need for both the Centre and states have to be “fiscally responsible”.

However,when asked later to specify the tough decisions,Singh told reporters,”Let us wait. Sometimes somethings will be obvious”.

On the perception of policy paralysis,he said,”this can be corrected by reality. Misconceived perceptions can be corrected.”

Gandhi,while highlighting the achievements of the UPA government,underlined that the result of the next Lok Sabha elections will depend on the “nature of work done by us” and not the promises.

After the release of the report,Singh hosted a dinner for leaders and MPs of UPA constituents.

Interestingly,the cynosure of all eyes was the presence of Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and RJD chief Lalu Prasad,both outside supporters,on the podium along with senior ministers and UPA leaders which have representatives in the Cabinet.

The event was skipped by Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as also DMK chief M Karunanidhi.

However,DMK leaders T R Baalu and Dayanidhi Maran,Trinamool leaders Saugata Roy,Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Ratna De attended algong with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.

Another Trinamool leader and Railways Minister Mukul Roy,who went to the site of train accident in Penukonda in Andhra Pradesh,came to the party as it was winding up.

Holding the celebrations against the backdrop of perception of policy paralysis and attack over corruption,Singh said,”We know there is public frustration and anger on the issue of corruption.

“I wish to assure our people that we are working sincerely to address this issue through both legislative and administrative measures. Legislation is before Parliament to establish a Lokpal,ensure time-bound delivery of goods and services and judicial accountability.”

He said the anti-graft law would provide for “exemplary punishment to the guilty while also ensuring that public servants feel secure in taking bona fide decisions that are in the national interest.”

Reaching out to all political parties in the midst of difficulties,the Prime Minister asked them to “rise above partisan considerations and strengthen our hands so that India can face the uncertain global environment with greater confidence and rise united to the challenges we face as a nation.”

He said the government will work with renewed determination to pursue the unfinished tasks.

“I am confident that the resilience and hard work of our people,supported by actions of our government,will ensure that our economy bounces back,” Singh said.

Gandhi said that since UPA took charge of the government,India has been advancing on the growth map in a sustained manner.

“We have to sustain the momentum of this development so that we are able to achieve the bigger targets,” she said.

Talking about the difficulties,the Prime Minister said “we also have to remove implementation bottlenecks that are preventing large projects from getting off the ground.”

He stressed the need for quickening the pace of implementation of the policies of inclusive growth,particularly in the areas of health and education.

“We need to improve coordination between the Centre and States on important issues that face the country,” he said.

Noting that “some people” have questioned the sustainability of India’s growth process,Singh said,”I recognise that we face pressures on our balance of payments and that the fiscal situation needs careful management.

“Determined measures are needed to boost the climate for industrial investment,both domestic and foreign.”

He said “urgent priority” needed to be given to resolving issues relating to land acquisition,resettlement and the environment.

“We need to strengthen our food security system by building more storage capacity,” he said,adding “We must address the scourge of malnutrition through multi-dimensional interventions. We need to scale up our skill development programme.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App