Parties take help of capitalists, make polices for them: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday accused her rivals of taking help of capitalists to come to power and formulate policies benefiting them, and claimed that hers was the only party which wants to come to the Centre with the help of her workers.

“BSP is the lone party which instead of taking support of the capitalists wants to come to the Centre with the help of it workers so that it can work independently for ‘sarvsamaj’ without any pressure,” Mayawati said while addressing a series of election rallies.

Calling upon Dalits, she said that opposition parties should not be allowed to come to power at the Centre, along with the state.

Mayawati claimed that her party gave priority to weaker section of the society and respect to prominent personalities born in other backward class, which opponents were unable to digest.

Continuing her tirade against BJP prime ministerial nominee Narendra Modi, Mayawati alleged that if a person who allegedly orchestrated 2002 Godhra riots becomes the Prime Minister then there were chances of entire country getting engulfed in communal frenzy.

“To prevent BJP from coming to power at the Centre, Muslims have to vote to BSP,” said Mayawati.

Attacking SP government in the state, the BSP supremo alleged that there was goondaraj in Uttar Pradesh.

“Muzaffarnagar riots caused a huge loss to the people for which SP government was responsible, a fact which even the high court has accepted,” she said.

Clarifying her stand on giving tickets to only 17 Dalit candidates in the state, Mayawati said they could not be fielded on all seats and asked Dalits to support BSP.

The BSP supremo said that the condition of SC/ST, OBC, Muslims and Christians had not changed much even after 65 years of independence.

She said that due to efforts of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar reservation in government jobs was being given, but now efforts were being made to bring an end to it. She said that her government had written a letter to the Centre to give reservation to poor of upper caste on economic basis, but no action was taken.

