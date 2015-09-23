Nitish Kumar hits back at Mulayam Singh: ‘Is he VC of university of secularism?’





Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hit back Tuesday at Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav who had questioned his secular credentials. After walking out of the grand alliance, Mulayam had pointed out that Nitish was once led a coalition with the BJP.

At an event hosted by India TV, Nitish said, “When we were discussing a merger, did the SP chief not know I used to be with the BJP? As for Mulayam Singhji playing a role in projecting me as CM, it was not necessary as people know I am the obvious choice. Is he the VC of a university of secularism to give me a certificate on secularism?”

Nitish countered BJP leader Sushil Modi’s allegation that he was behind the cancellation of a dinner for BJP leaders in 2010. “In fact, I got into Sushil Modi’s trap. It was his idea to host the dinner for BJP leaders. We had made the best arrangements. The BJP was responsible for the cancellation, not I.” Asked if he can host dinner for PM Narendra Modi, Nitish said: “It is not a bad idea, provided he comes. But I am not going to take Sushilji’s suggestion this time.”

Amit Shah, Lalu Prasad and Ram Vilas Paswan addressed separate sessions at the event. Excerpts from their statements:

Amit Shah: “Should we give tickets to people of just one caste? We do take into account the population of caste groups… but no one will see BJP leaders talking about caste like Lalu Prasad does…

“No such law in place” (on making Marathi compulsory for autorickshaw permits in Maharashtra”

Lalu Prasad: “Yaduvanshis are like an army. You were attacking me for having Pappu in my party and now he has become Pappuji. I will not speak against Mulayam Singhji, who is my samdhi. I have told my daughter and son-in-law Teju that they can have their independent views. I had a pair of brothers-in-law who deserted me…”

Ram Vilas Paswan: “If Lalu could not transfer votes to Paswan, it is not going to happen for Nitish… Lalu is envious of the popularity of my son, Chirag.”