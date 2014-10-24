Narendra Modi’s Kashmir visit: Highs and lows

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar on Thursday. (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and spent his Diwali with victims of the recent floods which left thousands homeless. Modi also met soldiers at the Siachen Glacier.

Here are the highs and lows of his visit:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent some time with the soldiers posted on the heights of Siachen Glacier to send the message that all Indians stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's grand Diwali gesture for Kashmir's flood affected played out behind closed doors in a city shut down by the separatists' bandh and slowed down by security deployment where it wasn't already closed for business because of the floods.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official Facebook account has allegedly used a photograph of a US-based photographer to wish people on Dhanteras without attributing it to him.



Shops and businesses were closed in Kashmir because of the protest by separatist groups against the visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



