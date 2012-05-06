Mukherjee says he’s in the dark on Prez nomination issue

Amid reports that he had emerged as a front-runner in the race for Presidential election,Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee today said he was “in the dark” on the issue.

“I am in the dark as you are,” Mukherjee,who arrived here last evening on a two-day tour to join the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Rabindranath Tagore,said during an interaction with senior editors here.

His comments came when asked about reports that he had emerged as a front-runner in the race for presidential election as the ruling combination’s candidate.

Earlier,while on his way to Manila where he attended the 45th Annual Meeting of Asian Development Bank’s Board of Governors,Mukherjee had dismissed these reports as speculation.

“It is speculative. I don’t want to comment on it,” he had said.

