Modi hits back at tea-seller remark,says it reflects SP’s ‘anti-poor mentality’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP’s) Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on senior Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal after he mocked Modi’s credentials for leading the country saying a tea-seller can not make a good prime minister.

Addressing a rally in Durg,Chhattisgarh,Modi,who used to sell tea in childhood,said the statement from the leader of a Congress ally had nothing to do with him but showed their anti-poor mentality.

“The question is not about Modi. It is about how people born in rich families,people who have spent their life like royalties are mocking the poor and that is why they are using such language,” Modi said at a rally in Durg in Chhattisgarh.

In an apparent dig at Modi,Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal on Wednesday had said that a person who used to sell tea cannot have a national perspective.

In a democracy,Modi said,somebody polishing boots by road could rise to be someone who could write the destiny of India if he has the ability.

“Will it (leading the country) depend on who was born where? Will it depend on who was educated where or what he did to earn a living when he was a child?,” Modi asked,saying Agarwal’s comments were an insult to the poor.

Modi slams ‘arrogant’ Congress

Slamming the Congress for being

arrogant ,the BJP leader said,”Congress arrogance has reached sky high since their leaders think that no one can take their chair away.”

Modi asserted that nothing but development can save the nation. “There has been enough of votebank politics,nation needs development politics.”

(With PTI inputs)

