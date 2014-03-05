Modi full of lies, deceit: Mayawati

Two days after BJP’s Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi attacked the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress saying they would bite the dust in the general elections, BSP chief Mayawati hit out at Modi accusing him of “chhal-kapat” (deceit), “jhooth” (lies) and “dhokha” (betrayal) in whatever he says and added “even if BJP apologizes a thousand times for Godhra, it would not be enough”.

The outburst on Tuesday came a day after Modi, along with new ally and LJP chief Ramvilas Paswan by his side, said in Muzaffarpur that the next decade of Indian politics belongs to Dalits, the backward and the exploited.

Modi had in Lucknow on March 2 said, “Sabka vinaash tay hai (everyone’s destruction is guaranteed)”, expanding SABKA (S for Samajwadi Party, B for BSP and K for Congress). Mayawati hit back saying BJP stood for ‘Bahut Jyada Paap’ (too many sins).

She said “no government can be more corrupt” than Modi’s in Gujarat. “Modi jo bhi kehta hai usme jhooth, dhokha aur chhal kapat hi hota hai,” she said.

Quoting former PM A B Vajpayee’s niece Karuna Shukla (who has joined the Congress) the former BSP chief minister launched a personal attack on Modi saying someone who did not fulfill “pati-dharma” and “rajdharma” cannot fulfill “rashtradharma”.

Asked whether she would lean towards the Congress, having closed the Third Front option, Mayawati said, “Who knows, we might become centre of power and other parties may need to lean on us, and not the other way round. We have helped others to form governments. This time, we’ll go all out to ensure we have balance of power and others have to help us.”

In the same breath, she slammed Congress policies saying the party “failed on all fronts” and “no section of society was happy with them”. “The BSP doesn’t agree with Congress policies that led to largescale inflation, poverty and unemployment,” she said, her party supported the UPA without being part of the government to keep “communal forces” away from reins of power. “But we don’t agree with Congress’ policies,” she said.

She alleged a campaign to misguide voters that BSP may ally with BJP as it had done in the past and warned the Muslim community against the politics of BJP and the Samajwadi Party.

