Mamata Banerjee congratulates Pranab Mukherjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,who had kept everyone in suspense over supporting UPA nominee Pranab Mukherjee till the last minute,today congratulated him for his victory in the presidential poll.

Banerjee told that she had congratulated Mukherjee over telephone after his victory over P A Sangma was announced.

Banerjee,who had initially opposed the candidature of Mukherjee,had announced the support of Trinamool Congress for him two days before the election on July 19.

She had then invited Pranab Mukhejee to visit West Bengal first after winning the elections.

