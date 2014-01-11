Malala’s message to Pune students: Take part in politics

A short video of Pakistan’s young education activist Malala Yousafzai was recorded and played on the first day of the annual students’ convention of Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad in Pune on Friday. In the video, Malala appealed to the youths to take the plunge into politics and do good for their fellow countrymen.

Malala could not personally attend the session due to ‘school commitments’.

Engineering student Vinita Tibdewal, who attended the convention at the MIT campus in Pune, said: “I got goosebumps watching Malala’s video. If she could emerge as a champion of girls education from a country like Pakistan, we girls, who have far better opportunities and avenues available before us, should make better use of it”.

Another student, Arpita Juneja, said Malala’s video compensated for her absence. “Her speech was full of dynamism. Despite being so young, Malala has a great outlook towards girls’ education. We need more girls like her, each of us will try to inculcate the courage she has shown in fighting extremism,” she said.

Kaushik Jaiswal, a student of MIT School of Management, said viewing Malala’s video gave him the confidence to overcome adversities.

The founder/convener of Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad, Rahul Karad, said Malala could not attend the convention due to school commitments, and added that he has been in touch with her parents for the past six months.

