Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis seeks World Bank support for twin projects

Devendra Fadnavis and Kristalina Georgieva Devendra Fadnavis and Kristalina Georgieva

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva at Washington DC. Two projects were mooted for the World Bank’s assistance: rural transformation through sustainable livelihood in 10,000 villages and a multimodal transport corridor in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Both projects elicited positive response from the World Bank.

“During my meeting with WB CEO Kristalina Georgieva, we discussed rural transformation for sustainable livelihood in 10,000 villages and a multimodal transport corridor in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The World Bank has assured it would positively consider both projects.

Apart from these, the WB agreed to provide greater support for rural solar grid and drought mitigation,” Fadnavis said. “It was notable to see the World Bank appreciating Maharashtra’s land acquisition reform policy, which mandates consent and highest compensation.” Later, Fadnavis held a series of meetings and interactions.

The Ford Motor Company submitted a proposal of 50 million USD for setting up a Centre of Excellence for integrated mobility in Maharashtra. Clay Nesler, the vice-president, Global Sustainability and Industry Initiatives, Johnson Controls, offered to invest in intelligent traffic control systems in India.

Fadnavis also met David Sutton of Lockheed Martin and invited him to Nagpur. The state government has earmarked Nagpur as a defense hub.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App