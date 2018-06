Lok Sabha election results 2014: Odisha

The results of Odisha once agains showed that people have not lost faith in Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Out of 21 Lok Sabha seats, BJD put up an impressive show and has won 20 seats and BJP one.

Here is the list of winners:

Aska – LADU KISHORE SWAIN – BJD

Balasore – RABINDRA KUMAR JENA – BJD

Bargarh – PRABHAS KUMAR SINGH – BJD

Berhampur – SIDHANT MOHAPATRA – BJD

Bhadrak – ARJUN CHARAN SETHI – BJD

Bhubaneswar – PRASANNA KUMAR PATASANI – BJD

Bolangir – KALIKESH NARAYAN SINGH DEO – BJD

Cuttack – BHARTRUHARI MAHATAB – BJD

Dhenkanal – TATHAGATA SATPATHY – BJD

Jagatsinghpur – KULAMANI SAMAL – BJD

Jajpur – RITA TARAI – BJD

Kalahandi – ARKA KESHARI DEO – BJD

Kandhamal – HEMENDRA CHANDRA SINGH – BJD

Kendrapara – BAIJAYANT PANDA – BJD

Keonjhar – SAKUNTALA LAGURI – BJD

Koraput – JHINA HIKAKA – BJD

Mayurbhanj – RAMA CHANDRA HANSDAH – BJD

Nabarangpur – BALABHADRA MAJHI – BJD

Puri – PINAKI MISRA – BJD

Sambalpur – NAGENDRA KUMAR PRADHAN – BJD

Sundargarh – JUAL alias JUEL ORAM – BJP

