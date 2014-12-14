Assembly elections: 61 per cent polling in Jharkhand; J&K records 49 per cent turnout

In Jammu and Kashmir, among the 87 seat, 18 seats are contested by 182 candidates. (Source: PTI)

Despite the cold weather, both Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a decent turn outs in the fourth and the penultimate phase of the assembly elections. While Jammu and Kashmir saw 49% voting, the turnout in Jharkhand was 61%.

Women voters outnumbered men in the fourth phase of the assembly elections in Jharkhand. Around 61 percent balloting was reported from across the 15 constituencies that went to the polls, officials said.

“The highest polling was reported from Chankayari with 71.28 percent, followed by 70.2 percent in Madhupur. Polling was by and large peaceful. The turnout in Maoist-affected areas was more than 60 percent,” a poll official said.

Women voters scored over the male voters.

“In the fourth phase, women’s turnout was around two percent more than male voters,” an Election Commission official said.

Balloting for 15 of the 81 assembly constituencies began at 7 a.m. While voting for 13 seats ended at 3 p.m., it continued in Bokaro and Dhanbad till 5 p.m.

Voting took place at 5,482 booths, including 36 auxiliary ones.

As many as 716 booths were declared ‘very sensitive’ and 2,007 declared ‘sensitive’.

The Election Commission declared 183 polling stations as model polling stations. Webcasting facility was available in 335 polling stations and 27,410 polling personnel were deployed in the fourth phase.

A total of 43,48,709 voters, including 20,03,516 females, were eligible to elect their representatives.

The fate of 217 candidates, including 16 females, was sealed in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) by the end of balloting for the day.

Former chief minister Babulal Marandi contested from Giridih constituency.

Ministers Mannan Mallik of the Congress, Haji Hussain Ansari of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Suresh Paswan of the Rashtriya Janata Dal were among the other prominent candidates in this phase.

In the 2005 assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party and its then alliance partner Janata Dal-United won seven of these 15 seats together. The JMM won four seats.

Defying separatists’ boycott call, the polling in the four districts–Srinagar, Anantnag, Shopian and Samba(Jammu region) was four per cent higher than that in the 2008 Assembly elections but it was lower compared to the average 71 per cent in the first two phases and 59 per cent in the third phase.

Although the polling was by and large peaceful in all the districts, several incidents of clashes between supporters of

rival political parties and alleged high handedness by two BJP candidates–Javed Ahmad Qadri(Shopian) and Hina Bhat (Amirakadal) were reported in the Valley.

“An estimated 49 per cent of over 14.73 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the penultimate phase of the five-phased assembly elections,” Chief Electoral Officer Umang Narula told reporters here.

The 18 assembly segments had recorded 45 per cent polling in the 2008 Assembly polls and 29 per cent in the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year, he said.

Deputy Election Commissioner Vinod Zutshi told reporters in Delhi that barring a few stray incidents, polling in the

state was peaceful. An FIR has been lodged after an election agent of an Independent alleged that he was manhandled by a BJP candidate in Shopian district, he said.

All the eight constituencies of Srinagar district together registered an increase in the voter turn out–28 per cent– which was six per cent more compared to that in 2008 assembly election. It was a mere 10.71 per cent for these constituencies in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

It was 66.6 per cent in the Assembly polls in 1987, 19.24 per cent in 1996, 11.17 per cent in 2002 and 21.93 per cent in

2008, according to official data.

Anantnag and Shopian districts of south Kashmir witnessed a slight dip in overall poll percentage compared to 2008 polls, recording 61 and 50 per cent, respectively.

Anantnag had recorded 63.20 per cent in 2008, while Shopian had registered 50.65 per cent polling.

With the completion of the fourth phase, the voting in 67 out of 87 assembly constituencies was completed and it is over in the Valley. Voting in the remaining 20 assembly seats spread over three districts of Jammu region will be held on December 20, while counting of votes will be taken up on December 23.

Giving break-up of the polling, Narula said Samba district in Jammu region recorded the highest 80.10 per cent as against 77.90 per cent in 2008.

Narula said Vijaypur constituency in Samba district registered the highest turnout of 81.17 per cent while Habbakadal constituency in Srinagar witnessed the lowest at 21.01 per cent.

Despite severe cold, long queues of voters were seen outside the polling stations to exercise their franchise at many polling stations throughout the day.

Sonawar constituency, where Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is contesting from a second seat, witnessed the highest 44.17 per cent turnout in Srinagar against 39.61 per cent in 2008.

Besides Omar, the other key candidates in the fray are PDP patron and former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed who is contesting from Anantnag constituency.

