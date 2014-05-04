Lalu Yadav cries conspiracy, Rabri Devi files complaint for life threat

Alleging conspiracy by communal forces to stop him, RJD president Lalu Prasad on Sunday said he will complaint the matter to the Election Commission, after his party’s cavalacade was stopped by police and district officials when they were returning from a campaign in Saran district.

The incident occurred during the wee hours at Shivbachan Chowk in Saran, when a team of police and administrative officials stopped the RJD cavalcade for election related checking, police said.

Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi, both opposed this on the grounds of “non-availability” of women police personnel and search order papers.

The atmosphere was vitiated with frayed tempers and exchange of angry words, police said.

A large crowd of RJD supporters also assembled around.

An empty black SUV present on the spot and without a hind number plate added to the drama.

“Eight criminals were following us in this black SUV since we started from Chhapra. The plan was either to kill us or to implant cash in our vehicles. When they could not overtake us, the police stopped us on the pretext of search without any women constable or proper permission papers,” said Prasad.

“This black SUV was following us for a long time. This is a conspiracy to kill us. The police had checked our vehicle

and suitcase earlier also so there was no reason for checking again,” Rabri said.

After a heated exchange of words, Prasad lost his temper and lambasted all the government officials present there, who beat a hasty retreat.

Rabri went to Sonepur police station to file a case alleging threat to her life. The policemen there have accepted her complaint, but are yet to register an FIR.

“This was a conspiracy by the communal forces to stop us. This was done intentionally. There was no videographer with the police. They tried to harass a woman candidate. I am not letting this go. We will be complaining to the EC today itself,” Prasad said.

Meanwhile, the police gave another version about the incident. They said the action was initiated after they got information that Prasad and Rabri were allegedly distributing money in the constituency.

Saran Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said, “We got information that Laluji and Rabri Devi were distributing money in Dighwara area of Sonepur. Accordingly, suitable action was initiated. The SDO, DSP and other officials were also present when both the leaders were stopped for checking.”

Singh dismissed the allegations about absence of women constables there and said Rabri Devi has got women policemen with her and they were present there. He alleged both RJD leaders and their supporters tried to obstruct government officials from doing their duty.

“What I have learnt is that both leaders and their supporters stopped government officials from doing their duty.

The videographer present with the team was beaten up and his camera was vandalised,” the Saran SP alleged, adding, “I have

summoned the DSP and the SHO to enquire into the matter.”

Sources said senior administrative officials are also holding a meeting on the entire issue. They will decide what action to take on the matter.

