Kejriwal does not believe in Constitution: Subramanian Swamy

Training guns at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the ongoing controversy surrounding the appointment of 21 AAP MLAs as Parliament Secretaries, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said that the former has no knowledge of the Indian Constitution and comes up with some drama or the other to hide his failures.

Swamy told ANI the AAP has done an illegal thing, adding Kejriwal doesn’t believe in rules or the Constitution.

“Now that he is not able to govern the national capital, he keeps on coming up with some drama or the other. But now he has been exposed. The BJP appointed a Parliamentary Secretary following all the rules unlike the AAP,” said Swamy..

“There is a rule that you have to send a request through the LG, but he directly approached the President. No rules were followed by him,” he added.

Kejriwal earlier this week alleged that the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were adopting double standards on the issue surrounding appointment of the Parliamentary Secretaries.

The Delhi Government Bill to exclude the post of Parliamentary Secretary from the office of profit has been refused assent by the President, raising questions over the fate of 21 AAP MLAs, who have been appointed to the posts.

The AAP Government had sought an amendment to the Delhi Members of Legislative Assembly (Removal of Disqualification) Act, 1997 through which it had sought “retrospective” exemption for the parliamentary secretaries from disqualification provisions.

Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung forwarded the Bill to the Centre, which in turn was sent to the President with comments.

