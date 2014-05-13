JD(U): Making efforts to form third front govt

The JD(U) on Monday said it is making efforts to form a third front government amidst its hope that non-NDA and non-UPA parties will come together realising the “challenge”. JD(U) president Sharad Yadav ruled out his party’s support to NDA even if L K Advani is projected as the prime ministerial candidate by BJP, saying “once a divorce takes place, it is very difficult to reunite”.

He said the effort is to stop both NDA and UPA from forming the government.

“We are making efforts to see that neither of them (NDA or UPA) form the government but the government of third front is formed,” he told reporters here.

“We will again create an alternative. All those who are fragmented, they are the first ones to come together and become one. They will understand the challenge and come together,” he added.

Targeting UPA, he said its “failure on all issues” had led to the emergence of “challenge” from BJP. “It is true that the failure of Congress government and the fragmentation in Janta Dal…these two were responsible for the challenge which came up from BJP,” Yadav said.

