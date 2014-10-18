In rare directive, PM tells CBI to probe ‘irregular’ RAW purchases

High-altitude tents at the centre of the controversy.

In a rare directive, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has referred a case of alleged irregularities in purchases made by a unit of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The reference, received by the probe agency earlier this month, specifically mentions that the Prime Minister has cleared a proposal to probe the purchase of high-altitude tents by the Special Frontier Force (SFF) which is under the R&AW and was formed after the 1962 Sino-Indian war.

Government sources said the reference has been sent to the CBI after the R&AW itself held an internal inquiry. Conducted by an Additional Secretary-level officer, it found irregularities in the tendering processes and in the purchase of high-altitude tents over a period.

Confirming they had received the reference from the PMO, CBI officials said the agency was likely to register a case, possibly next week.

This is the second time that specialised purchases done by the SFF have come under the scanner. Three years ago, the purchase of parachutes, with tenders being received from an Ukrainian and a Spanish firm, had also been questioned but the matter ended with the R&AW conducting an internal probe. Former Army Chief General V K Singh had attempted to route this purchase to the CBI but nothing was heard about it later.

With the reference coming directly from the PMO this time, CBI officials have already begun early verification of the purchases as well as a listing of the OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) for high-altitude tents. It is learnt that an Israeli company eventually got the order from the SFF, valued at around Rs 20 crore, with supplies coming over at least three years.

