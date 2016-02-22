If he’s a patriot, D Raja should demand communists to shoot, kill his daughter: BJP’s H Raja

CPI leader D Raja CPI leader D Raja

A senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu has targeted CPI leader D Raja over the JNU row, saying the MP should prove his patriotism by asking his comrades to shoot his daughter for participating in the “anti-national protests” at the university.

“To prove my love for this country, I would have done the same, if my child was taking part in such anti-national protests,” said BJP national secretary H Raja.

Addressing a press conference in Coimbatore on Saturday, H Raja also described Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury as “anti-nationals” for taking part in the “events” at JNU.

“If Communists love this country, were they supposed to be there at an anti-national event? All those who attended the events in JNU are anti-nationals, whether it is Rahul (Gandhi) or (D) Raja or (Sitaram) Yechury. They are all anti-nationals,” said H Raja.

When contacted by The Indian Express on Sunday, the BJP leader said he “did not mean to kill anyone”.

Share This Article Related Article Muzaffarpur rapes case: Opposition focus is on just one negative thing that happened in Bihar, says CM Nitish Kumar

Muzaffarpur rapes case: Opposition focus is on just one negative thing that happened in Bihar, says CM Nitish Kumar 12 parties hold hands at Jantar Mantar: ‘As you see, Opposition stands united’

12 parties hold hands at Jantar Mantar: ‘As you see, Opposition stands united’ H D Kumaraswamy says Opposition leaders came together to ‘send a message’

H D Kumaraswamy says Opposition leaders came together to ‘send a message’ Rise of H Raja: Leader who is not afraid of stoking fire

Rise of H Raja: Leader who is not afraid of stoking fire Indian variant of fascism prevailing, says CPI’s D Raja

Indian variant of fascism prevailing, says CPI’s D Raja It’s now Govt vs Oppn in JNU row; Congress, Left join protests, Centre firm

CPI veteran D Raja did not respond directly to the BJP leader’s statement but drew a parallel to Adolf Hitler’s Germany. As Hitler used the 1933 Reichstag fire as a pretext to establish a dictatorship, a “doctored video” of JNU is being used to dub students as anti-nationals and target “organised Left” and “individuals,” he alleged.

BJP leader H Raja has been known to make inflammatory statements before and was booked by Tamil Nadu police in October 2014 for a speech against Periyar, the Dravidian movement icon, and other Christian and Muslim leaders.

At Saturday’s press conference, he said, “I will expose all anti-nationals. What is happening now in the country is a major ideological fight, to differentiate who is nationalist and anti-nationalist. If you want to live in this country, you have to sing Vande Mataram, or leave this country.”

Raja also alleged that educational institutions were becoming centres of “anti-national” activities. “Outsiders living in JNU should be thrown out. The Vice- Chancellor will implement it soon. It is a hotbed of Islamic State and Naxalites,” he alleged.

Pointing fingers at D Raja’s daughter Aparajita and Umar Khalid, who police say is one of the organisers of the Afzal Guru event at JNU on February 9, the BJP leader alleged that “the nexus of Congress, Communists, atheists and jihadists are destroying this country and our nationalism”.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd