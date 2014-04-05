Gujarat is a model of hatred: Asrani

Taking a potshot at the BJP’s Prime Ministerial Candidate Narendra Modi, Bollywood comedian Asrani has said that the saffron party wants to take the country to the 18th century while Congress moves with time.

“The Gujarat model laced with the Godhra stink is a model of hatred that has taken 2,000 lives, while the Congress model has given 83 flagship programmes and scores of people living below the poverty line have been brought under the Food Security Act,” the 75-year-old actor said at an election rally here last evening.

Stating that Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi works for the youth of the country, he said, “BJP only knows how to instigate to disintegrate. He (Modi) would suck your blood if he comes to power.”

“Congress is a party whose both hands are with the common people,” said the celebrated actor who has played roles both in Hindi and Gujarati films.

