PDP, BJP talks stuck, Governor’s rule imposed in Jammu-Kashmir

J&K elections concluded on December 20 with PDP emerging as the single largest party with 28 seats, BJP with 25 seats, National Conference with 15 and Congress 12 seats.

Jammu and Kashmir came under Governor’s rule on Friday as no party staked claim to form the next government and deadlock between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the BJP continued.

In a communication, the Governor’s office said that after receiving concurrence from the President of India, Governor N N Vohra had made the decision. “The outgoing CM Omar Abdullah had tendered his resignation on December 24, 2014. While accepting his resignation, he had been requested to continue in office till alternative arrangements are made,” the Governor House spokesperson said.

He said that in the past two weeks, the Governor held consultations with the leadership of PDP and BJP. However, no party or group of parties had staked claim to form the next government so far.

“Late on January 7, Abdullah informed the Governor that he had decided to step down as the caretaker CM. As none of the political party or parties have so far staked their claim to form the next government, the government of the State can not be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the State. Consequently, with the approval of the President of India, Governor’s rule has been imposed,’’ the spokesman said.

As per rules, the next government in J&K should have been in place by January 19.

The PDP has been holding parleys with the BJP central leadership but talks have so far remained inconclusive. Both parties have refused to budge from their stated positions over the revocation of Article 370, AFSPA, delimitation issues and the CM’s tenure.

Omar blamed the PDP for imposition of Governor’s rule. “I’m sorry after an election with such a good turnout we have a situation of Governor’s rule, but as I’ve maintained the onus lies with JKPDP,’’ Omar tweeted on Friday. He added that the PDP would like the limbo to continue so that party chief Mufti Mohammad Sayeed can wrest a six-year term as CM from the BJP.

PDP, however, blamed the NC for trying to create an atmosphere that would force them to take wrong decisions. “In 2002, NC patron Dr Farooq Abdullah did the same thing… This time they thought it would create panic in the PDP and in desperation, the leadership would take some wrong steps,’’ said PDP chief spokesman Naem Akthar. “We are holding informal talks not only with the BJP but also with other parties,” he added.

J&K BJP state media in charge Altaf Thakur told The Indian Express, “Now the regional parties have proved that they are not well wishers of the state.”

Thakur said that if the regional parties were interested in the development of the state, they could have come forward and cobbled an alliance with the BJP.

Sources in the BJP said that Governor’s rule could last till the last week of February as a decision about the formation of government in J&K would only be taken after Assembly elections in Delhi are over.

