Goa minister Sudin Dhavalikar backs brother on ‘Hindu state under Modi’ remark

Controversial Goa minister Sudin Dhavalikar on Saturday came out in support of his colleague and Cooperation minister Dipak Dhavalikar, who had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will develop India into a Hindu nation.

“What he said was his personal opinion but I also agree with what he says. By mentioning Hindu he was not referring to any religion but people living in India. Don’t you want India to be developed country ? Don’t you want people in this country to be virtuous ?” Sudin, who is also brother of Dipak, said.

While speaking in Goa assembly on a motion congratulating Modi on BJP’s electoral victory, Dipak on Thursday had said,”I am confident that under the leadership of Modi, India will develop into a Hindu nation. Prime Minister will work in this regard is what I feel.”

Both Dhavalikar brothers — Sudin and Dipak — belonging to Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, an ally of BJP, are ministers in the Manohar Parrikar government.

Earlier in July, Sudin who is state’s transport minister, had kicked up a row when he said that wearing bikinis should be banned on Goa’s beaches. He had, however, withdrawn his comments after it provoked outrage.

