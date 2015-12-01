Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Former AASU, AGP leaders find place in BJP’s Assam campaign panel

Appointed state BJP president just a week ago, Sonowal is also the head of the state election management committee.

By: Express News Service | Guwahati | Published: December 1, 2015 12:01:21 am
To get a headstart in the Assam assembly elections, the BJP has set up a campaign team headed by Union Sports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Appointed state BJP president just a week ago, Sonowal is also the head of the state election management committee.

A separate committee has also been appointed to prepare a vision document. Interestingly, several former leaders of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), who joined the BJP in the last one year or so, have found prominent places in the two committees.

While former AASU president and general secretary Sankar Prasad Ray and Tapan Kumar Gogoi are part of the 18-member election campaign committee, four former AGP leaders — Chandra Mohan Patowari, Hitendra Nath Goswami, Padma Hazarika and Queen Ojah — have also found a place in this panel.

