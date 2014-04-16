Facing protest, Pranab son calls off roadshow

Abhijit Mukherjee, the son of President Pranab Mukherjee and Congress candidate from Jangipur, Tuesday faced the wrath of villagers at Sabirpur in Raghunathgunj, West Bengal, over the issue of poor supply of drinking water and poor condition of roads in the village.

Mukherjee had to abandon the roadshow in the village and leave in a huff. He later moved to other areas of the constituency. Murshidabad SP Syed Waqar Raza said he had not been informed about the incident and he would check about it.

According to reports, as Mukherjee’s convoy reached Sabirpur village, an autorickshaw came in front of it. Supporters accompanying Mukherjee allegedly dragged the driver out of his vehicle and thrashed him.

Soon, villagers comprising mostly women started protesting against poor water supply and condition of roads. Mukherjee tried to reason with the demonstrators but failed and ultimately had to abandon the roadshow.

Congress supporters blamed the incident on CPM cadre. ENS

