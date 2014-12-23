J&K election results Live: PDP is largest party, BJP close behind, NC nowhere in picture

LIVE Jammu and Kashmir election results: Omar Abdullah.

In an indication of emergence of new alignments in Jammu Kashmir, BJP and the PDP were neck to neck in race for emerging largest party during the counting of votes polled in 87 Assembly constituencies across Jammu Kashmir.

While PDP was leading in 26, followed by BJP (22), National Conference (20) during the latest trends coming during counting of votes in all the 87 assembly constituencies across the sensitive border and militancy infested state. The Congress, which decided to go alone in the polls after sharing power with NC for six years, was at number four position with its candidates leading at 14 places. Others were leading in five constituencies.

ALSO READ: LIVE: BJP headed for clear majority in Jharkhand

While the counting of votes was still in progress, the trends show that there was going to be a hung assembly in the state. The PDP was emerging largest party in Kashmir Valley and having made inroads in Congress bastions like Nowshera in Jammu.

Similarly, BJP was emerging largest party in Jammu region decimating many Congress and Panthers Party stalwarts. The Panthers Party which had won three seats of Udhampur, Ramnagar and Samba during 2008 assembly polls, was not likely to retain any as its candidates were trailing at all the places.

Jammu and Kashmir election results Live: PDP office in Srinagar. (Source: IE photo)

Here are the LIVE updates from Jammu and Kashmir:

– Omar wins from Beerwah.

– PDP leading by 30 seats, BJP 26, JKNC 13, Congress 12.

– PDP patron Mufti Mohammad Sayeed wins from Anantnag seat by 6000 votes.

– BJP’s Durga Dass had won the seat in 2008 Assembly polls. BJP represented the seat in 1996, 1987, 1980 by-polls,

while Congress bagged it in 1977, 1983 and 2002.

– BJP retained Hiranagar constituency and bagged it for the fifth time in past eight Assembly polls.

– Kuldeep Raj of BJP defeated his nearest rival Girdhar Lal Chalotra of Indian National Congress by a margin of 39,284 votes. Raj polled 55,399 votes, while Chalotra polled 16,115 votes.

– Meanwhile, BJP bagged the Hiranagar Assembly seat for the fifth time.

– Jeewan Lal of BJP won Bani Assembly seat by defeating Ghulam Hyder Malik of National Conference by a margin of 4,412 votes. Lal polled 12,841 votes, while Malik polled 8,429 votes.

– Agriculture Minister Ghulam Hassan Mir lost from Gulmarg- PDP Abas Wani wins.

– Ex-separatist leader Sajjad Gani Lone wins Handwara Assembly seat defeating National Conference candidate by over 4,800 votes.

– JK chief minister Omar Abdullah trailing from Beerwah with 300 votes.

– Independent candidate Engineer Rashid wins Langate seat.

– Sajjad Lone wins from Handwara.

Congratulations to Ashraf Mir for his victory in Sonwar. I wish him & the people all good luck for the next 6 years. He’s now my local MLA. — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) December 23, 2014

– As J-K is set for another coalition government with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) emerging as the single largest party, it has kept all the coalition options open. The party says that it will wait for the final results and then discuss about the possible coalition partner. “Let’s wait for the final results,” PDP Chief spokesman Naeem Akhtar said. When asked whether the party would like to ally with Congress or the Bhartiya Janta Party (PDP), Akhtar said the options are open. “As of now, we are not blocking anyone,” he said. “It is a catch22 situation for us. We have ideological differences with BJP and this vote is against Congress”.

– Chief Minister Omar Abdullah set to lose from Sonwar.

– Congress wins from Sopore.

– BJP set to lose all the seats in Kashmir.

– PDP leading by 31, followed by BJp at 26, Congress 15 and JKNC 9.

– PDP candidate Javid Beg wins.

– PDP wins Karnah seat in Kupwara district.

– BJP Kashmir face loses from Amira Kadal – forfeits her security deposit PDP’s Bukhari wins.

– Though the BJP was still away from its “Mission 44+” mark, the emerging trends showed that it was in neck-and-neck fight with PDP for the number one slot in the state.

– NC wins three seats – Habba Kadal, Khanyar and Eidgah in Srinagar.

– BJP spokesperson Balbir Ram said that going by emerging trends, it appears that the party will be able to achieve majority and form its first ever government in the state. “We are leading by a huge margin in 21 constituencies as per the counting trends so far,” he added.

– With counting still in progress, BJP workers have begun celebrations over trends showing party having its highest ever tally in the new Legislative Assembly in Jammu Kashmir.

– PDP leads with 28, BJP 24, Congress 17 and JKNC 11.

– PDP leading with 26 seats, followed by BJP at 23, Congress 17, JKNC 12.

– Omar Abdullah leading by 2000 votes in Beerwah.

All eyes on TV sets inside SKICC counting hall in Srinagar. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/M5fbnRoy2W — Adil Akhzer (@AdilAkhzer) December 23, 2014

– Batamaloo assembly segment: PDP 9269, NC 6324, BJP 275.

– Hazratbal Srinagar: PDP 3824, NC 3441, BJP 190, NOTA 129.

– Eidgah Srinagar: NC 4516, PDP 3196, NOTA 105.

– Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was emerging as the lone hope for ruling National Conference in five seats of Budgam district of central Kashmir where PDP was leading in three seats while Independent candidate in one.

Security personnel patrolling outside a polling booth near Dal Lake in Srinagar. (Source: Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

– Congress all set to win separatist bastion Sopore.

– Omar trailing by more than 3500 votes at Sonawar.

– National Conference state vice president Rattan Lal Gupta described the present trends in Jammu Kashmir as the outcome of Narendra Modi wave in Jammu Kashmir. Pointing out that it was Congress’ decision to part ways from National Conference and go to the polls alone that cost both the parties in the state. However, the National Conference, going by the poll trends, is not likely to lose much ground in the state, he added.

– Lone said he would want to contribute constructively in any government and win again after six years.

– “This is my first Assembly election. I will be very honest with you. I am very nervous,” said Sajjad Lone.

People checking the election results live in Srinagar at a polling booth. (Source: Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

– “I have all along maintained that we want to maintain a humble entry into the Assembly. It could be one (seat), it could be three, it could be four. We are not looking beyond hat. I am keeping my fingers crossed”: Sajjad Lone

– The Congress loss in Jammu region appears to be resulting in gain for BJP and also to PDP to some extent.

– BJP leading by 24, PDP 22, JKNC 18, Congress 17.

– PDP leading in Pattan(North Kashmir).

– Tourism Minister trailing in Dooru.

– PDP leading by 24, followed by BJP at 23, JKNC 17, and Congress 16.

– Omar leading in Berwah but trailing in Sonwar by more than 4000 votes.

– BJP, PDP neck-and-neck at 23, followed by JKNC at 17, Congress 16.

– BJP leads in Leh.

Poll officials showing the EVM before opening it for counting. (Source: Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

– BJP State Media Incharge Altaf Thakur: Let us wait for the results.We are confident that we will win seats in Kashmir

Thank goodness for the EVMs. Still remember my 1st couple of elections & the manual counting of voting slips, took forever. — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) December 23, 2014

– PDP leading in Shopian(South Kashmir).

– PDP leading by 24, followed by BJP at 23, JKNC 18 and Congress at 15.

– NC minister Sajjad Ahmed Kitchloo, who polled 4,357 votes, was leading over his nearest rival Sunil Sharma of BJP

by 1,787 votes, who polled 2,570 votes in Kishtwar constituency.

– NC minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra was trailing BJP candidate Sukhnandan Choudhary by a margin of 6,321 votes in Marh constituency. Choudhary polled 12,238 votes, while Sadhotra polled 5,917 votes.

Counting underway in Srinagar. (Source: Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

– Congress Minister Raman Bhalla was leading over his nearest rival of BJP candidate Kavinder Gupta by a margin of

1,749 votes in Gandhi Nagar constituency. Bhalla polled 9,343 votes, while Gupta polled 7,594 votes.

– Congress minister Nawang Rigzin Jora was leading over BJP candidate Chering Dorje by 212 votes in Leh constituency. Jora polled 2,286 votes, while Dorje polled 1,589 votes.

– Congress minister Manohar Lal Sharma was trailing BJP candidate Nirmal Singh by 5,944 votes in Billawar

constituency. Singh polled 12,030 votes against 6,076 votes polled by Sharma.

– Congress minister Sham Lal Sharma was leading over his BJP candidate Rajiv Sharma by a margin of 116 votes in Akhnoor constituency. Sham Lal Sharma polled 3,598 votes against Rajiv who polled 3,482 votes.

– Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand was behind BJP candidate Krishan Lal by a margin of 9,078 votes in Chhamb constituency of Jammu district. Lal polled 19,946 votes, while Tara Chand polled 10,868 votes after second round of counting.

Counting for the recently held assembly elections is underway in the states of Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand.Polling officials count votes on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at SKICC on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar. (Source: Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

– Omar Abdullah leading from Beerwah.

– Omar Abdullah trailing by 2000 votes in Sonwar.

– BJP leading with 24, followed by PDP at 23, JKNC 17, Congress 15.

– All BJP candidates trailing in Kashmir.

– PDP leading by 23, BJP at 22, JKNC 18, Congress 16.

– Finance Minister Rahim Rather trailing by 500 votes in Chrar-e-Sharief.

– Independent candidate Farooq Ahmad leading in Pattan (North Kashmir).

– Haseeb Drabu of PDP trailing in Rajpora.

– PDP leading by 24, followed by BJP at 23, JKNC 17, Congress 14.

– PDP leading in Kokernag.

– Close competition between PDP & INC in Bandipore (North Kashmir)

– At the end of third round Sajjad Lone leads is 1600 votes in Handwara.

– Rajesh Gupta of BJP is leading over Vikram Malhotra of Congress by a margin of 1631 votes in Jammu East.

– Kuldeep Raj Dubey of BJP leading over Minister and Congress candidate Aijaz Khan by a margin of 255 votes in

Gool-Arnas.

– Ashwani Kumar of BJP is leading over Kamal Verma of NC by a margin of 2148 votes in Bishnah constituency.

– Daleep Singh Parihar of BJP is leading over his nearest rival Mehboob Iqbal of PDP by a margin of 1401 votes in

Bhaderwah constituency.

– BJP leading 24, PDP 20, JKNC 19, Congress 14.

– NC leading in Habba Kadal – the seat with highest number of migrant votes.

– Congress leading in Kargil by 1000 votes.

– Close competition between NC and PDP in Khanyar, Srinagar

– Hakeem Mohamed Yaseen leading from Khan sahib (Central Kashmir).

– Congress leading in Kargil by 1000 votes.

– PDP leads in Baramulla by 1000 votes.

– NC leading in Habba Kadal – the seat with highest number of migrant votes.

– Independent legislator leads with 1500 votes in Langate.

– PDP leads in Batamaloo.

– BJP leading by 23, PDP 17, JKNC 15, Congress at 15.

– Independent Candidate Abdul Rashid Dar leading in Tral(South Kashmir)

– Omar Abdullah leads by 240 votes in Berwah and trails by 1800 votes in Sonwar.

– BJP Kashmir face trailing in Amirakadal.

– Chief Minister Omar Abdullah trailing by over 1800 votes from PDP candidate Mohammad Ashraf Mir in Sonawar Assembly segment.

– KNPP candidate Balwant Singh Mankotia is leading over Independent candidate Pawan Gupta by a margin of 259 votes in Udhampur constituency.

– Devinder Kumar Manyal of BJP is leading over former minister and JKNPP candidate Yashpal Kundal by a margin of 3369 votes in Samba constituency

– Chander Prakash Ganga of BJP is leading over former Minister and NC candidate S S Slathia from Vijaypur

constituency by a margin of 1989 votes.

– Surinder Choudhary of PDP is leading over BJP candidate Ravinder Raina by a margin of 2377 votes in Nowshera

constituency.

– Another Congress candidate Manohar Lal Sharma was trailing behind BJP candidate Nirmal Singh by a margin of

1254 votes in Billawar constituency.

– BJP leads by 21, PDP 14, JKNC 8 and Congress at 6.

– BJP leads by 19, PDP 14, JKNC 9, Congress 6.

– Agriculture Minister Ghulam Hassan Mir trailing in Gulmarg.

– BJP leading by 17, PDP at 11, JKNC 8 and Congress 7.

– BJP leading by 15, PDP at 11, while JKNC and Congress at 6.

– Deputy Chief Minister and Congress candidate from Chhamb Tara Chand trailing behind Krishan Lal of BJP by a margin of 2110 votes.

Inside counting hall at SKICC in Srinagar @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/YR7kTSLtj4 — Adil Akhzer (@AdilAkhzer) December 23, 2014

– NC leading from Habbakadal.

– Congress candidate Salman Soz trailing in Baramulla by 400 votes.

– Sajjad Lone leads with 333 votes at the end of round first in Handwara.

– PDP patron Mufti Mohammad Sayed leading with 800 votes at the end of round first in Anantnag.

– BJP leading by 10, followed by PDP at 8, JKNC 6 and Congress 6.

– BJP leading by 9, PDP by 7, JKNC 6 and Congress 5.

– National Conference candidate Mubarak Gul leading from Eidgah.

– BJP leading by 9, followed by JKNC at 6 and Congress at 5.

– Rural Development Minister Ali Mohammad Sager leading from Khanyar.

– Highways closed for traffic by police on counting day. People stuck on roads

– BJP leading in Jammu East, Reasi, Ramnagar, Suchetgarh, and Nagrota, while Congress is ahead in Gandi Nagar and Chhamb.

– BJP leads by 8 seats, Congress by 6.

– BJP leads by 7, while Congress gets 3.

– According to initial trends, BJP’s Ajay Nanda and R S Pathania were leading in Reasi and Ramnagar, while Congress’ Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand was ahead in Chhamb.

– Omar Abdullah leads from Berwah.

Jammu and Kashmir Elections Results

– BJP leads by 5, Congress gets 3 seats.

– According to political experts Mufti is enjoying edge over his rival; however it will not be a cakewalk for the politician whose party is being projected to emerge as the single largest party in the election.

– In South Kashmir’s high profile Anantnag constituency, PDP patron and former J&K chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayed is seeking his reelection. Mufti has been winning elections since 2002 from South Kashmir and his party is considered strong in every constituency of the South Kashmir.

– In postal ballots Sajjad Lone leads in Handwara.

– Counting of migrant votes begins in Kashmir’s 46 constituencies.

– In 2008 Assembly elections, Omar Abdullah got elected from Ganderbal, but he left the constituency and decided to contest elections from two assembly segments – Sonwar and Berwah.

– The victory of Omar Abdullah will determine the fate of National Conference. Though exit polls had predicted dismal performance of NC, but Omar said that his party will do well once the results will be out.

– In Berwah constituency, Omar is facing tough contest from PDP’s sitting legislator Mohammad Shafi and Congress contestant – Nazir Khan. The constituency witnessed brisk polling in the third phase of election as more than 74 percent people cast their votes.

– As the counting began in J&K the fate J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah who is contesting from two places – Berwah in Budgam and Sonwar in Srinagar Assembly constituencies will be decided within few hours.

–

To all the candidates in the field, regardless of party affiliation, good luck to all of you for tomorrow. May the best person win. — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) December 22, 2014

–

6 years ago I was nervous as hell the night before counting, this time I’m strangely calm. What will be will be & I’ll be a happy person :-) — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) December 22, 2014 (with inputs from Arun Sharma)

