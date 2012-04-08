Delhi civic polls: Young turks lead charge for Congress,BJP

Young turks for development and change seems to be the mantra for Congress and BJP in the Delhi municipal polls,with both parties banking on new faces and fresh blood in various constituencies of the capital.

Congress leaders claim that they have fielded 110 candidates below the age of 40 years,including 30 who are below 30 years. BJP has fielded eight candidates who are below 30 years.

Greenhorns in politics they may be,but the young guns are leaving no stone unturned in the campaign trail for the polls,evident in the pages they have created on Facebook and the debates triggered on Twitter to canvass support.

From improving living conditions in the city to providing public healthcare and filling the lacuna in the present system — these are among the many reasons that pushed these youngsters,most of whom are professionals,in the poll fray.

“I want to improve public health. The MCD is an ideal platform to put your knowledge to good use. By being a part of the civic body I can serve many,my professional experience is an added advantage,” says 28-year-old Monica Bedi,Congress’ contestant in Rohini (Central).

A doctor by profession,Monica is contesting the polls for the first time and is locked in direct battle with Shobha Vijender,wife of Delhi BJP chief Vijender Gupta.

“With the Election Commission banning posters and restricting the use of loudspeakers,we have to bank on social networking sites to communicate with voters,” says Ankita Saini (22),BJP’s candidate from south Delhi’s Hauz Khas ward.

Ankita,who studied in Canada,has also created her own ‘Support Ankita Saini’ page on Facebook to garner support. “Besides,I am going door-to-door and meeting people in my ward and noting all their grievances,” she said.

The BJP,which currently rules MCD,has also developed a mobile application through which users can go to the party’s websites and get updates on its campaigns for the civic polls.

Not to be outdone,the Congress is also going all out to make its presence felt in the internet by inviting people to express their views in the virtual world.

“We are inviting people’s response through our Facebook page and their responses and views will be incorporated into our party’s agenda,” says Abhishek Dutt,32,Congress’ candidate from Andrews Ganj.

Abhishek,an MBA-holder,is pitted against BJP’s Sunil Yadav (38),a lawyer,in Andrews Ganj.

Other young Congress candidates include,Kapil Yadav,a law graduate and Amrita Dhawan,former DUSU leader. Rabiya Ravish (24) from Sunder Nagri and Anjana (32) contesting in Dallopura ward are among the other young faces of the Congress.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App